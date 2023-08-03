New pickleball courts in Fort Bragg launched with a thwack

FORT BRAGG, 8/3/23 — On Saturday, July 22, Mendocino Coast residents Donna Medley and Gregory Menken attended the Pickle4 Ballpark series at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

They represented their local pickleball club, the “Volley Llamas Mendocino Coast Pickleball Players.” Donna and Greg competed in the mixed doubles 65+ category where they won silver medals.

Cutline- The newly renovated tennis/pickleball courts at Fort Bragg Middle School. Submitted Photo

Although pickleball was first played in the 1960’s, it quickly gained popularity in across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local badminton and tennis players picked up the sport in 2020, and now there are over 80 players of all ages who participate in the local league. Menken said.

In November 2022, the City of Fort Bragg and Fort Bragg Unified School District earmarked $130,000 to rehabilitate four tennis courts at the Fort Bragg Middle School, which also included the installation of pickleball courts. There are now eight new pickleball courts and two new tennis courts at the school, Fort Bragg is literally on the map of great places to play pickleball. Play is open to all ages outside of normal school hours and school use.

More information: Play Pickleball at Harold O. Bainbridge Park: Court Information | Pickleheads

