Mendocino County Featured Pet: Crystal

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 7/24/23 – This week’s featured pet is Crystal, an eight-year-old Chihuahua-Corgi female available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

We’re putting out a CUTENESS ALERT for the only small dog at the Ukiah Shelter right now. Crystal is a Chihuahua/Corgi mix, eight years young and 10 ADORABLE pounds. Shy at first, but sweet and friendly once she’s comfortable, Crystal is a shelter gem! This little munchkin–with the BIG antenna ears–likes going for walks, and did well with another small dog. Crystal would make a wonderful companion for a senior household, but anybody would fall in love with this darlin’ girl! You can read more about Crystal here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.