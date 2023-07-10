The Mendocino Setlist: July 10-16 offers folk, hip hop and the start of the Mendocino Music Festival

MENDOCINO Co., 7/10/22 – This week’s Setlist features a little bit of everything, from hip hop to folk rock. In addition to the great local musicians that dot the weekly musical landscape, Willits Community Theater will host Black Susie on Fri. July 14. Black Susie is Philadelphia born and cultivated her musical talents in New Orleans. Now, she lives in Northern California and plays folksy blues, soul and punk inspired folk. Local musician Shovelman will also perform.

This week is also the start of the Mendocino Music Festival, which brings iconic zydeco musician CJ Chenier to the tent at the Mendocino Headlands on Sat. July 15. You’ll want to bring your dancing shoes. On the same day, inland, Vallejo rapper B-Legit will perform at mini golf-cum-music venue T-Up in Ukiah. B-Legit might not be a household name for many, but you’ve likely heard him perform with Tupac, E-40, Scarface, Snoop Dogg, Master P and other legends of hip hop.

Monday, July 10 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Bobcat – One man band Bobcat performs music influenced by garage rock, soul, power-pop, R&B, punk, rockabilly and more. 21 and over, 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ Larry Hacken – DJ Larry Hacken spins reggae, dub, ska and dancehall while Chef Joe of Cucina Verona serves a family-style Jamaican dinner. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.

Wednesday, July 12 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, July 13 Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, July 14 Boonfire – Local band Boonfire performs rock and reggae. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Party Night at Brooktrails Golf Course – 100Rak$, Manny Mata Works, Leza and Losrz perform. Proceeds benefit Men’s Depression Outreach. All ages, $20, 7-11 p.m., Brooktrails Golf Course, 24860 Birch St., Willits. Scott Forbes Band – Country rock musician Scott Forbes performs. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Black Susie and Shovelman – Acoustic roots musicians Black Susie and Shovelman perform. Originally from Philadelphia and now based in Northern California, Black Susie is inspired by folk, blues, soul and punk. Local musician Shovelman a.k.a. Isaac Frankle will perform with his “folktronica” sound with his lap steel guitar. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits, (707) 459-0895, tickets on sale here. Frankie Bourne & the Wildcards – Bay Area musician Frankie Bourne performs with his band the Wildcards. Bourne performs emotional originals rooted in classic rock, Americana, indie rock and California soul. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Saturday, July 15 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Cavewoman – Local alternative band Cavewoman performs as part of the Caspar Beach Summer Concert Series. Bring your lawn chairs! All ages, free, 2-5 p.m., Caspar Beach, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com/home. Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Charlotte Dickson – Alternative pop artist Charlotte Dickson uses her music platform as a public diary. Enjoy a glass of wine while her voice floats through the grove at Parducci Wine Cellars. All ages, 4-6 p.m, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Parducci Wine Cellars, 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com. Laura Pope and Dave Peterson – Local singer-songwriter Laura Pope and guitarist Dave Peterson perform pop, jazz and blues originals and covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., the Pub at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, https://northcoastbrewing.com. Aaron Ford – Local musician Aaron Ford performs. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Mendo Nights – Local band Mendo Nights performs. All ages, 7-10 p.m., $5, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band – CJ Chenier, “The Crown Prince of Zydeco,” was born into an indigenous American culture with a distinctive language and music. The Creole son of Clifton Chenier, he started playing in his father’s band shortly before Clifton died. CJ delivers soulful vocals along with masterful accordion-driven Zydeco and blues. A Grammy-nominated musician and recording artist, CJ and his Red Hot Louisiana Band will get some part of you moving. He performs as part of the Mendocino Music Festival. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $15-$55, 45035 Main St., Mendocino, learn more here. B-Legit – Vallejo rapper B-Legit will perform. Supporting acts include B. Lyrical, D’Fire, Lanuola, Tajie D and Rokkin. All ages, 8-11 p.m., $52, McCormick’s T-Lounge, Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tickets available here. Soul Horizon – Bob Marley tribute band Soul Horizon performs. All ages, 9 p.m., $15 or $10 with axe-throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com, tickets available here.

Sunday, July 16 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Frankie Bourne & the Wildcards – Bay Area musician Frankie Bourne performs with his band the Wildcards. Bourne performs emotional originals rooted in classic rock, Americana, indie rock and California soul. All ages, 2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Mendocino Music Festival Orchestra – Maestro Allan Pollack will lead the orchestra in Shostakovich’s Festive Overture in A Major, Op. 96, an appropriately effervescent opening. Mozart’s joyful Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major for violin and viola will feature soloists Jessica Fellowes and Katie Kadarauch. The partnership and equality shared by the soloists creates a searingly beautiful sound blend. The concert will conclude with Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, composed in 1945 as a “a hymn to free and happy Man, to his mighty powers, his pure and noble spirit.” All ages, $15-$45, 6 p.m., 45035 Main St., Mendocino, learn more here.

