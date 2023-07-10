Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Tundra

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 7/10/23 – This week’s Pet of the Week is Tundra, a two-year-old male Siberian husky available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Tundra has the most striking markings of any dog we’ve seen (and we’ve seen a LOT of dogs!) What a handsome boy. Tundra is a husky, and a guardian familiar with the husky breed would be ideal. Huskies are not couch potatoes, and Mr. Handsome will need daily exercise and lots of time with his family. SECURE FENCING is a must. Tundra prefers being outside rather than in, but has nice indoor manners. Tundra has had some training and knows “sit” and “shake” and can catch treats in the air. Although he came in with a canine buddy, at the shelter he can be reactive with dogs. He will need to meet any potential dog housemates. Tundra is 2 years old and a swooningly handsome 67 pounds.

You can read more about Tundra here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.