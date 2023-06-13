Prescribed burn at Coyote Valley Dam happening Tuesday June 13

MENDOCINO Co., 6/13/22 — CalFire Mendocino and the Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting a prescribed burn today at Coyote Valley Dam beginning at 5 p.m. and smoke may be visible throughout the Ukiah and Redwood Valley areas. The burn is expected to last until 9 p.m., and both the dam and nearby fishery will be closed to the public.

Here’s the announcement from CalFire Mendocino:

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA – On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Coyote Valley Dam.

The burn will begin at approximately 5:00 P.M. and will last until approximately 9:00 P.M. Smoke will be visible throughout the entire Ukiah and Redwood Valley areas.

The purpose of this annual prescribed burn is to assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in removing the vegetation from the face of the Coyote Valley Dam allowing access and visibility for a required inspection.

Coyote Dam and the Fish Hatchery area near the base of the dam will be closed to the public. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.