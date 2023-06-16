Free health services offered in Round Valley now through June 22

MENDOCINO Co., 6/16/23 — A variety of free medical, dental and veterinary services will available in Round Valley through June 22 as part of a training event taking place at the Round Valley Indian Health Center. Treatment will be provided by service members through the Department of Defense, and details on the specific hours the services will be available are included in the announcement below.

Medical and dental services will be available at the Round Valley Indian Health Clinic in Covelo, and veterinary services will be provided at the Covelo Emergency Operations Center at 77826 Covelo Rd in Covelo.

Here’s the announcement:

MENDOCINO, Ca – Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen will be participating in an event to provide free health care at the Round Valley Indian Health Center in Covelo, California. This will include dental, medical, and veterinary services offered on June 13 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm and June 14-16, 19-22 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The outreach is facilitated through the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT) partnered with the Round Valley Indian Health Center to offer health care services.

“This being my second consecutive year with the IRT program, I have seen first-hand the remarkable benefit afforded our servicemembers,” Capt. David Falcon, the Medical Readiness Officer from the 109th Airlift Wing, said. “We have an amazing opportunity to practice our professional skills at no cost to communities that welcome us. I am grateful that we have hosts and community partners that have allowed us access to their patients and allow us to be a local force multiplier for their constituents.”

Approximately 46 medical personnel will help support the medical centers from June 13-22. The medical centers support a population of over 3,000 people. Over 70 service members from the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps will be supporting the mission.

Throughout the event, dental fillings, extractions, and cleanings will be available as well as medical and veterinary care. All services will be provided to anyone in the community at no-cost and do not require insurance.

Healthcare services will include blood pressure checks, height, weight, hearing tests, pulse oximetry, and EKGS. Participants should not eat or drink after midnight if having blood work performed. The Round Valley Indian Health Clinic staff will continue to provide the full range of services normally offered patients during business hours.

Veterinary services will be performed at the Covelo Emergency Operations Center at 77826 Covelo Rd, Covelo, CA 95428. Services will be available for cats and dogs that are brought in a cage or on a leash. The services will include immunizations, rabies vaccinations, spaying, and neutering. Individuals can check their pets in for treatment and receive health care services while waiting for their pet.

Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity that builds mutually beneficial civil-military relationships. The training provides high quality, mission essential joint training to increase deployment readiness. The IRT simultaneously provides important services with continual benefits for American communities.