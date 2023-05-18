Help remove invasive species from Usal Redwood Forest on May 20

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/23 — The Redwood Forest Foundation is organizing a volunteer event this Saturday, May 20 at Usal Redwood Forest, to remove invasive French Broom plants and see progress at a previous site on Usal Creek. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and groups will be leaving from Fort Bragg and Leggett.

Leggett, CA—The Redwood Forest Foundation (RFFI) will host a volunteer event to remove invasive French Broom at the Usal Redwood Forest on Saturday, May 20, from 10am-2pm. Attendees will also visit a previous removal site along Usal Creek to see how a treated area looks after one year. Participants should bring a sack lunch and their favorite gloves and tools. Gloves, equipment, water and snacks will be provided, and there is no previous experience required.

The Usal Redwood Forest is located east of the Sinkyone Wilderness State Park, and accessed by the WRP Road at Mile Marker 100.2 on Hwy 1 approximately 5 miles west of Leggett. A carpool from the coast will meet at 8:45am at the RFFI Office at 90 W. Redwood Avenue in Fort Bragg. Inland folks will gather at the Leggett Fire Department at 67001 CA-271 in Leggett at 9:30am. Participants can also meet directly at the WRP Road gate at 10am.

RFFI owns and manages the 50,000-acre Usal Redwood Forest in Northern Mendocino.” Our mission is to steward this precious place as a Community Forest, for the benefit of the local ecology and people. The volunteer work day on May 20 is an opportunity to invite community members to spend time on the land, to get to know the place and help take care of it by removing an invasive plant without the use of herbicides,” a press release from RFFI stated.

To register, please email RFFI Program Director Alicia Bales at [email protected] or call 707-813-1704.

For More information about invasive French and other Brooms, check out this link from the California Invasive Plants Council: https://www.cal-ipc.org/docs/ip/management/wwh/pdf/19633.pdf

