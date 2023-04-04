The Mendocino Setlist: Chamber music festival wraps up in Gualala with pianist Ilya Yakushev and this week’s live music calendar

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/22 – Spring sunshine is here and so is another week of live music throughout Mendocino County. This week, the 2022-23 Chamber Music Series at Gualala Arts wraps up with its final performance of the season when internationally acclaimed Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev performs.

Yakushev, who resides in New York City, performs classical works by Bach, Prokofiev, Liszt, Chopin and others. In 1998, he was given the Award for Excellence in Performance by the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation. In 2005, he won the World Piano Competition in Cincinnati. He’s performed at Carnegie Hall, San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall, and with the BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Wisconsin Philharmonic and others. The San Francisco Chronicle described his performance at Davies Symphony Hall as “astonishing.” His performance will be something to remember, especially in such an intimate venue as the Gualala Arts Center. Ilya Yakushev performs at the Gualala Arts Center on Saturday, April 8. Tickets are on sale here.

On Thursday, April 6, the Steven Bates Band performs a fundraiser for Heather Baird at Piaci Pub in Fort Bragg. Baird, a Fort Bragg resident known for her volunteer work with children and wildfire survivors, is being charged by the Mendocino County District Attorney for felony drug charges and a misdemeanor for child endangerment. The county accuses Baird of being an online seller of psychedelic drugs. Many community members have rallied to help cover her legal fees, including local musicians. Read an interview with Baird in the Redheaded Blackbelt here.

Monday, April 3 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Wednesday, April 5 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. No cover, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. 21 and over, no cover, 7 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, April 6 Stevens Bates Band – At a fundraiser for the Heather Baird Benefit Concert Fund, the Steven Bates Band performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” Musicians Sgt. Splendor, Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will also perform. All ages, sliding donation, 5-8 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, April 7 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 4-7 p.m., Cucina Verona Mercato, Franklin at Laurel St., Fort Bragg. Barry Schrager – Self-described “fingerstyle pianist” Barry Schrager performs “his favorite tunes by dead cowboys and poets.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Dirt Roosters – Lo-Fi garage rock band the Dirt Roosters performs at the Beer Park. All ages, 4:30-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. 3 Point Hitch – Singer-songwriter Katharine Cole performs with her Americana band 3 Point Hitch. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 US-101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, no cover, 5-8 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Saturday, April 8 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Ilya Yakushev – Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev performs the final concert of the 2022-23 Gualala Arts Chamber Music Series. Yakushev has performed around the world, including at Carnegie Hall and with the Boston Pops and the BBC Concert Orchestra. He won the 2005 World Piano Competition in Cincinnati and is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in Performance by the Minister of Culture for the Russian Federation. All ages, 4 p.m., $40 in advance, $45 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138. Tickets on sale here. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required). 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108. Pete Sawyer and the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang – Grateful Dead tribute band the Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang, led by Pete Sawyer, performs. Shovelman opens. 18 and over, $35 in advance, $40 at the door, 8 p.m., BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. Tickets on sale here.

Sunday, April 9 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].