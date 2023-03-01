Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury seeking 19 jurors for 2023-24 term

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/23 — The Mendocino County Superior Court is seeking applications from 19 community members to serve on next year’s Civil Grand Jury. Jurors investigate the operations of county, city and district governments, provide oversight to local departments or agencies and respond to citizen complaints.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens over the age of 18 who have lived in Mendocino County for more than one year, and are fluent in written and spoken English. Applicants cannot currently hold public office, be involved in any campaign of a candidate for any elected office, or serve on a government board of commission during the juror’s term.

Courthouse staff say remote meeting protocols have been implemented to attract applicants from remote regions of Mendocino County, and computer skills are “highly desirable.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 31. Civil Grand Jurors will be interviewed by a Superior Court Judge, then nominated and sworn in during the month of June. Training will be provided in July.

Additional information about serving on the grand jury is available on the court’s website. The application form can be found by clicking here, calling (707) 463-4320 or by visiting Room 303 in the courthouse at 100 North State Street in Ukiah. Citizens wishing to file a confidential complaint for the Civil Grand Jury’s consideration can do so using this complaint form from the county’s website.

