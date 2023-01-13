Mendocino County live weather updates Jan. 13: stormy weather, high surf & flood watch ongoing for Mendocino County and the North Coast, SR 1 may close (updated 9:30 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Updated 1/13/23 9:35 a.m. — Caltrans has issued a warning that State Route 1 north of Point Arena may need to close once more due to flooding from the rising waters of the Garcia River; you can check out the current river gauge and Caltrans camera of that location.

📢Heads up Mendocino County Coast: The Garcia River continues to rise and we may have to close the gates on Route 1 north of Point Arena.



Follow Caltrans District 1 on social media for updates and visit https://t.co/faudYOtp7p for the latest road conditions.#route1 #mendocino pic.twitter.com/hbbN5L3Szl — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) January 13, 2023

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/23 – Winter weather is expected to continue today through potentially early next week across the county. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook, which includes a flood watch in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening, as well as a high surf advisory for the Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte coasts today with swells up to 23 feet possible.

As of 8:45 a.m. Friday morning, slides and rocks have been reported in multiple places along State Route 1, in the vicinity of Point Arena and north of Fort Bragg, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident page, as well U.S. Highway 101 near Shimmins Ridge north of Willits, and other roads across the region. Road conditions are likely to continue to be messy across the state with ongoing storm conditions, so please take caution if you need to travel over the next several days.

Multiple inches of rain across the area are possible, which will increase the likelihood of flooding and trees falling due to already saturated soils. From the NWS Eureka’s office flood watch:

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Rainfall on already saturated soils will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Showers over the past 24 hours have kept soils very saturated. Another strong pulse of moisture will bring more rain late tonight into early Saturday. Models show a relatively concentrated period or precipitation totaling 1.5 to 3 inches across the southern portions of the area. That amount of rainfall over roughly 12 hours will increase the risk of flooding. NWS Eureka hazardous outlook from Jan. 13, 2023

This ongoing series of storms will be impacting much of California, so if you are planning to travel outside of the county, you should check the current conditions and potential road closures along your route. Meteorologist Daniel Swain will be holding a live information session on his Youtube about these storms, the historical context, and more that you can watch beginning at 9:30 a.m.:

Just decided to do a last-minute live YouTube "office hours" session in 30 minutes (930am PT)! This one will be a bit shorter than usual (30 min). Topic: ongoing storm sequence, impacts thus far, historical context, and the end in sight! #CAwx #CAwater https://t.co/DNhcuSdnqJ — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) January 13, 2023

The influx of water has brought some good news — the south boat ramp at Lake Mendocino has been reopened, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. You can read our latest about the water levels in the lake here.

For more emergency resources and info about current conditions in your area, we recommend you check out our winter weather emergency resources guide or the links below.

