Walker Fire reaches 100% containment

MENDOCINO Co., 9/11/22 — The Walker Fire, which began south of Willits in the late afternoon on September 1, has reached 100% containment today, according to Cal Fire’s Saturday evening report and the final one of the incident. The fire was 85% contained and 109 acres in size when it flared up on the afternoon of September 6, and subsequently grew to 124 acres until forward progress was stopped once again later that evening.

As of Saturday evening, 28 personnel remained on scene, who will “continue to patrol the fire area over the next few days,” according to the report. The final incident report notes that there were five firefighter injuries on the incident, up from two that occurred the first day of the fire, but no additional information about those injuries has been released by Cal Fire. The official cause of the Walker Fire remains under investigation.

Here’s our previous reporting on the Walker Fire, and the full final incident report below:

Advertisements