You may be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging Californians to utilize Public Service Loan Forgiveness waivers that expanded access to borrowers who might not otherwise be eligible before they expire on Oct. 31.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver opportunity, Californians working public service jobs who hold federal student loan debt can receive credit for past repayments on loans that would not have qualified under the rules of the PSLF program. Any past period of repayment counts as a qualifying payment regardless of loan type, repayment plan, or whether or not the payment was made in full or on time, according to a release from Bonta. Bonta’s office estimates nearly 1 million people may qualify, but only 10,000 have received it.

To qualify for the credit, individuals must have worked full-time for a U.S. federal, state, local or tribal government or not-for-profit organization and have all loans consolidated into the Direct Loan program by Oct. 31.

“Our public servants work day in and day out on behalf of the people of California as our nurses, teachers, first responders, state workers and more,” Bonta said in a statement. “As students, they took out student loans only to find themselves weighed down by debt and denied relief they were promised.”

If you have Direct Loans and have already had some PSLF employment certified, the Department of Education will award any additional payments without further action from you. If you have not yet applied for PSLF and have Direct Loans, you must submit a PSLF form so the Department of Education can review the loans under the new PSLF rules that are extended to Oct. 31.

For more information regarding the Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver opportunity, visit the PSLF student aid website.

The federal moratorium on student loan payments for federal loans ends Aug. 31, though the Biden administration may opt to extend it.

Note: Lucy Peterson is a Report For America fellow covering local government and policy for The Mendocino Voice. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Lucy’s work here or email [email protected]. Contact Peterson at lucy@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-5291. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.