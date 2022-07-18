Filing for city council seats now open

MENDOCINO, Co, 7/18/22 — Filing and nominations for city council positions in Fort Bragg, Ukiah, Willits and Point Arena opens today, July 18, for the November 8 election.

The filing period lasts until August 12. In cities in which an incumbent does not file for reelection, the filing deadline will extend to August 17.

Four out of the five council seats are up for grabs in Fort Bragg — three four-year positions and one two-year position due to the appointment (rather than election) of Councilwoman Marcia Rafanan in 2020. Three seats are up for reelection in Point Arena, Mendocino County’s smallest incorporated city of about 450 residents. The county’s largest city, Ukiah, also has three seats up for reelection this November. In Willits, two city council seats are up for grabs.

All boards include five directors and alternate between three seats and two seats up for election every two years. Terms run for four years.

To file for a city council election, individuals must be at least 18 years old, a resident of California and the city in which they are planning to run for office, and a registered voter at the time of declaration for candidacy. It is free to file for candidacy, but candidates must pay a fee if they wish to add a candidate statement in the official sample ballots mailed to each voter.

All signatures and relevant filing paperwork must be dropped off to the respective city clerk’s office by August 12. Individuals wishing to file can pick up necessary paperwork from their city clerk’s office.

For more information on filing for city council, click the following links:

