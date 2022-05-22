Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder-suicide on Ukiah’s Burke Hill Road

MENDOCINO Co., 5/22/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a potential murder-suicide with a firearm that occurred on Friday, May 20 at a residence at the 4900 block of Burke Hill Road in Ukiah, and the agency is requesting information from the public. According to the Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies were first called to the location by the victim’s son, where they found two people deceased: suspect Shawn M. Stark, a 57-year-old man from Ukiah, and his 56-year-old wife Suzanne Stark.

The press release notes that the initial investigation “showed evidence of a murder/suicide wherein Shawn Stark killed Suzanne Stark with use of a shotgun before committing suicide with the same firearm,” and that there were reports that the couple was involved in an argument prior to the shooting. An autoposy is currently planned for May 25, 2022.

“Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office automated records (dating back to 2011) showed no known or documented incidents of domestic violence between the married couple,” according to the MCSO report.

Here’s the press release in full:

DATE: “May 21, 2022” FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Incident Number:

2022-11368 Crime/Incident:

187 PC (Homicide) Location:

4900 block of Burke Hill Road in Ukiah, CA Date of Incident:

05-20-2022 Time:

9:26 P.M. Victim(s):

Suzanne Stark (56 year-old female from Ukiah, CA) Suspect(s):

Shawn M Stark (57 year-old male from Ukiah, CA) Written By:

Lieutenant Andrew D Porter Synopsis:

On 05-20-2022 at approximately 9:26 P.M., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a possible murder/suicide involving a firearm at a residence in the 4900 block of Burke Hill Road in Ukiah, California. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the residence while requesting emergency medical responders to stage nearby to be ready to provide emergency medical care if needed. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the reporting person who was the son of the victim (Suzanne Stark) and the suspect (Shawn Stark). The son was present at the residence at the time of the incident but did not directly eyewitness the shooting. Deputies entered the residence and located two deceased persons within the residence. The scene was determined to be secure and both individuals were obviously deceased. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation. Initial scene investigations showed evidence of a murder/suicide wherein Shawn Stark killed Suzanne Stark with use of a shotgun before committing suicide with the same firearm. Sheriff’s Detectives learned the couple was engaged in a domestic related argument prior to the shooting. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office automated records (dating back to 2011) showed no known or documented incidents of domestic violence between the married couple. The investigation is ongoing and forensic autopsies are scheduled for 05-25-2021, which is believed to include BA/Toxicology analysis. Any persons with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office by calling 707-463-4086 (Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center) or 707-234-2100 (Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line).