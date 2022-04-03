McGuire to hold virtual town hall on “solutions to homelessness crisis” April 5

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/22 — The North Coast’s State Senator Mike McGuire will be holding a virtual forum this Tuesday focused on homelessness, including state officials with California’s Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council and California Department of Housing & Community Development. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be live-streamed, and you can submit questions in advance.

Here’s the details from McGuire’s office:

What: Town Hall on Homeless Housing & Services

Who: Senator Mike McGuire, Victor Duron with the State of California’s Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, and Geoffrey Ross with the California Department of Housing & Community Development.

When: Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 pm

How to attend: Watch live here: http://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video or on Facebook. RSVP and ask a question for the roundtable presenters by clicking here!