Youth-led march planned ahead of Tuesday’s Jackson Forest advisory group meeting in Fort Bragg

MENDOCINO Co., 8/2/21 — The Cal Fire Jackson Demonstration State Forest Advisory Group (JAG) is set to meet Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Fort Bragg Town Hall at 363 North Main Street in Fort Bragg — and it won’t be the only one.

A group led by local youth is set to march from the corner of Oak Street and Highway 1, starting at 5 p.m., to the town hall to express frustrations with continued logging in the forest.

The advisory group, which offers advice and recommendations to CAL FIRE and the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, will be providing updates on operations in Jackson State Forest and government-to-government consultation with the local tribes. The bulk of the meeting is scheduled to be spent discussing the public’s concerns related to commercial logging in the state forest.

Here’s the JAG press release with additional details including how to submit public comments for the meeting.