Mendocino County homeowners eligible for new Fire Safe Roof grant funding: 3 meetings mid-week

MENDOCINO Co., 8/1/21 — The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council has announced a series of three public meetings coming up this week regarding the new Fire Safe Roof project, a pilot program offering rebates to homeowners who upgrade to fire resistant roofing materials.

“The roof is the most vulnerable section of a home during wildfires, and a fire-resistant roof is the most important structural protection to harden a home,” the council said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fire Safe Council, homeowners in high and very high hazard severity zones (which include most of the county once you get off the valley floors) may be eligible for help with the cost of installing fire-resistant attic vents, rain gutter covers and Class A roofing materials like concrete, asphalt fiberglass composition shingles and certain kinds of tile — which provide the highest level of protection from wildfire. Grant recipients would also be required to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around the structure.

Organizers hope to perform inspections and get quotes later this year and begin construction next summer. Applications are available online at www.firesaferoof.com.

Public information meetings will be held Tuesday, August 3 at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, Wednesday, August 4 at Laytonville’s Harwood Hall, and Thursday, August 5 at the Fort Bragg Grange. All three are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and masks will be required for entry. The release from the Fire Safe Council has been included below:

