Suspect in Bell Springs Road homicide identified



DATE: “July 26, 2021”



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Incident Number:

2021-18270



Crime/Incident:

Homicide Investigation





Location:

50000 block of Bell Springs Road in Leggett, CA



Date of Incident:

07-23-2021





Time:

1:30 AM



Victim(s):

Adult Male



Suspect(s):

Oscar Alvarez Ruiz (23 year-old male from Rohnert Park, CA)





Written By:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184





Synopsis:

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE 07-26-2021 @ 1:30 PM:



On 07-23-2021 Sheriff’s Detectives established probable cause to arrest Oscar Alvarez Ruiz for the death of the adult male associated with this reported incident.



Alvarez Ruiz was one of two individuals detained on the property several hours after the Deputies arrival in respond to the reported shooting incident.



Alvarez Ruiz was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held on a No Bail status.



The motive and circumstances of incident are still under investigation by Sheriff’s Detectives.



The identity of the deceased adult male is not being released, pending positive identification and notification to the next of kin.



A forensic autopsy on the deceased adult male is scheduled for 07-28-2021.





ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:



On 07-23-2021 at 1:30 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a potential shooting at a property located in the 50000 block of Bell Springs Road in Leggett, California.



While Deputies were responding to the location, the caller reported hearing gunshots and subsequently found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. It was also reported the adult male was not breathing.



Deputies arrived at the location at approximately 2:54 AM and located a deceased Hispanic adult male who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the leg.



Deputies also noticed the presence of growing marijuana in greenhouses and in outdoor settings on the property.



A protective sweep of the property was conducted in an attempt to locate any additional victim(s) of the shooting. Deputies requested the assistance of air resources from the California Highway Patrol.



At approximately 3:57 AM a Deputy noticed the presence of an individual running downhill on the property which prompted a search for this individual.



At approximately 6:00 AM, CHP Helicopter H14 from Redding (CA) was able to arrive on scene and assist with the search efforts. During this time H14 was able to locate two individuals who then were detained by Deputies on the ground.



During this search effort a Deputy sustained a leg injury from a fall and had to be evacuated by ambulance to a local hospital for medical evaluation/treatment for a significant but non-life threatening injury.



Sheriff’s Detectives were summoned to the scene and are conducting follow-up investigations into the incident.



Personnel from the County of Mendocino Marijuana Enforcement Team (COMMET) and Mendocino Major Crimes Task Force (MMCTF) were also summoned to the scene to investigation the legality of the marijuana growing operation found on the property.



No additional information is available at this time due to the active ongoing investigations.



Another press release will be issued when additional information becomes available that can be releasable to the public.





Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184