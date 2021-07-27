New Ukiah gallery seeking art for upcoming show, “Light & Dark”

MENDOCINO Co., 7/27/21 — The Deep Valley Arts Collective has opened a new gallery, MEDIUM, and the group is working on organizing their second show at the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah. The call for submissions for “Light & Dark” will be open until August 20, and the opening reception for the show is planned for September 3.

Here’s the announcement, below:

Call for Art Entriesfor “Light & Dark” Art Exhibition

Deep Valley Arts Collective and MEDIUM Art Gallery present Light & Dark.

Light & Dark is an invitation to explore duality; an unflinching look at life and death, good and evil, power struggles, contrast, and diverse perspectives in various forms. Light & Dark will be an art exhibition that serves as an opportunity to create conversation, connection, and catharsis.

Artist submissions have begun for our September/October exhibition to be held at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah.

The exhibition is open to all artists! To submit work please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry. Selected artists will be notified by email on August 23, 2021.

No entry fee, limit three entries per artist. All media welcome.

Deadline for entries: Friday, August 20th, 2021, 11:59 PM PDT

Opening reception: Friday, September 3rd, 2021, 5:00 – 8:00 PM PDT

The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org.