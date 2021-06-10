Forward progress stopped on small wildfire burning east of Covelo (updated 3:50pm)

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. — Forward progress on the small wildfire burning east of Covelo has been stopped, and firefighters expect to remain on the fire for at least the next two to three hours to attain full containment and mop up. The size is still about 1/8th acre.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/21 — A small wildfire is burning near east of Covelo, just north of Mendocino Pass Road (SR-162 near where it becomes Forest Road 7), near the Eel River Campground. Cal Fire has responded with several aircraft, some coming from Ukiah and others from north of Mendocino County, but has had some difficulty reaching the fire on the ground.

As of about 2:30 p.m. the fire was being reported as about an eighth of an acre in size, with a slow rate of spread and no structures threatened. Cal Fire was hitting it hard with aircraft while engines and dozers attempt to access the fire. Judging from maps, and open-source air-traffic data, the fire appears to have started west of the August Complex burn scar, in areas that were not burned last year.

We’ll continue to update.