Two Mendocino County non-profits receive $10,000 from Vocality Credit Union (press release)

Following its mission to serve the local community, Vocality Community Credit Union is investing in the region’s future by sponsoring programs for two local organizations. As we head into wildfire season, Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund and United Disaster Relief of Northern California each received $5,000 to help them gear up towards their disaster relief and preparedness efforts for 2021.

Both nonprofits receiving these program sponsorships are unique causes that reach out to the community with a one-of-a-kind vision and assistance during and after natural disasters, public health crises, and devastating economic periods.

“Vocality Community Credit Union’s support means so much to the Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund as we are approaching wildfire season,” said Annie Liner, executive director of the children’s fund. “Our concern is whether we have to relocate children or families. This donation will help go a long way toward tents, sleeping bags, and other necessities as we go into the most concerning part of the year. Knowing we have these necessities taken care of is a relief for us and allows us to focus on other efforts.”

Danilla Sands, director of United Disaster Relief of Northern California, said the organization appreciates the community partnership it has with Vocality Community Credit Union. “We are the only center of its kind in Northern California,” Sands said. “Donations from organizations, businesses and community members keep our center and our vision alive. The credit union’s donation shows us it cares about our community and supports our cause.”

Vocality Community Credit Union is providing support for these local nonprofit organizations as part of its focus on better serving its growing membership in Mendocino, Lake, and Northern Sonoma counties. The credit union recently opened a new branch at 530 E. Perkins St. in Ukiah, CA — the second physical location for the Garberville, CA-headquartered credit union and a major milestone in serving surrounding communities. This branch supports the credit union’s commitment as a “community development credit union” to promote inclusion and financial equity to those it serves; providing greater local access to financial services to those looking to ‘strengthen their financial voice’ by joining their local credit union.

Financial access in the Mendo-Lake region is crucial to the continuing economic recovery that the community has faced coming out of the devastating impact from seasonal wildfires over the past few years and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. As local residents look for trustworthy financial services that speak to their needs, Vocality Community Credit Union continues to stand out as a unique option.

In addition, the credit union operates a mobile-branch located in Willits, CA that has been reaching the more remote areas of that region and conveniently meeting members where they are located. Ongoing feedback from members has been positive and continues to fuel the credit union’s people-first mission.

For more information, visit https://www.vocalityccu.org/