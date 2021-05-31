Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center appoints new executive director (column)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/30/21 — The Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center has appointed a new executive director, Paul Davis, who most recently served as in the position in an interim capacity, and prior to that was the chief financial officer and compliance officer. Here’s the announcement:

It is with pleasure that the Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center (MCHC) Board of Directors announces the selection of Paul Davis to the Executive Director position. Mr. Davis has been with the organization for 9 years most recently as CFO/Compliance Officer. He was appointed In terim Executive Director in July 2020. The board is very pleased with the exceptional work that he has performed and navigated during this challenging time while continuing all services even with reduced staffing, making all the necessary adjustments to Shelter in Place and Covid 19 safety guidelines.

The Board is also very happy to report that there have been zero Covid outbreaks in the admin, shelter and housing facilities. Clientele continued to be assisted with mental health needs, emer gency shelter, temporary winter shelter, transitional housing, street medicine, vaccinations, locat ing permanent housing and jobs. Hot meals were still served every day at the Hospitality House, offsite for Winter Shelter guests, and for several months delivered to the motels during the Pro ject Roomkey and the shelter in place extended Winter Shelter in 2020. All of the Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center essential workers in every department deserve recognition for their steadfastness in continuing to deliver these needed services under very difficult circumstances. Board members are very grateful for their efforts and dedication to the community and the peo ple who use their services.

Additionally, MCHC has had some changes to it’s Board of Directors. Emily Strachan, Mendo cino, Rachel Miller and Rick Hewitt, Fort Bragg, recently joined other members and officers; Carole White, President; Kris Strickland, Vice President, Wally Wetterman, Secretary and Dr. Michael Brown. In December, Jerry Thomas, Treasurer and board member completed his second 5 year term and stepped down from his service. In mid 2020 long time member and past presi dent, Lynelle Johnson also stepped down for family reasons. Board member, Nancy Milano also left the board after many years and hours of volunteer help. MCHC greatly appreciates their ten ure, dedication and leadership for so many years towards their mission: to shelter the homeless, feed the hungry and provide a path to personal wellness and community connection.