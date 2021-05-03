Blue Zones Project visiting Mendocino County this week — here’s how to get involved

MENDOCINO Co., 5/2/21 — Adventist Health, which manages the Howard Memorial, Ukiah Valley, and Mendocino Coast Hospitals, will be facilitating a visit from the Blue Zones Project to Mendocino County this week. The site visits will include virtual meetings with an overview of the program for community members and local organizations. The keynote presentation will take place via Zoom on Monday, May 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley today announced preliminary efforts are underway to bring Blue Zones Project to Mendocino County. A community well-being initiative, Blue Zones Project is designed to enable residents to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Experts from Blue Zones Project will visit Mendocino County from May 3-7, 2021 for a site assessment to determine the readiness of the community for the program. The assessment will include focus groups and meetings with representatives from key sectors of the community including local governments, health care providers, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, civic organizations, nonprofits, media and more. The motivation, readiness and leadership of the community will be considered. The initial costs of the visit were funded by Adventist Health hospitals in Mendocino County.

Interested community members are invited to learn more by attending an overview presentation or social during the assessment visit.

Blue Zones Project Key Note Presentation Monday, May 3, 2021 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Via Zoom

Learn more and RSVP at: go.bluezonesproject.com/mendocinocounty

“It’s an exciting time to embrace this unique opportunity to transform the way we view health and well being in our region. We are inspired by the results Blue Zones Projects have achieved in other communities across the country,” said Judy Leach, Executive of Well-Being for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. “Together, we can help create a healthy future for our diverse communities.”

Community members, schools, businesses, grocery stores, restaurants and other organizations will be given the opportunity to get involved with free Blue Zones Project programs and offerings. Blue Zones creates greater access for healthy living across all socio-economic groups. If the assessment finds Mendocino County to be ready for a multi-year Blue Zones Project through a commitment of community transformation initiatives and funding, Mendocino County would join 42 communities in nine states that are coveted Blue Zones Project demonstration communities.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project brings evidence based best practices in built environment, policy and social networks to participating cities to enable community members to improve their well-being. Outcomes are measured by the Gallup-Sharecare Well Being Index®.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project®is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes three beach cities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.bluezonesproject.com.