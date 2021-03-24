Modest 3.9 quake rattles Comptche area, followed quickly by 2.9 aftershock (updated 9:55am)

UPDATE 9:52 a.m. — That first quake this morning was followed about an hour later by a smaller aftershock with its epicenter about half a mile northwest of the original quake’s.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 3/24/21 — A decent sized earthquake, measuring 3.9 in magnitude, shook Comptche and surrounding areas this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at 8:41 a.m. about five miles east, just north of Orr Springs Road, at a depth of about 4.1 miles below the surface of the Earth.

So far we’ve heard no reports of damage or issues, but if you know of something comment below, or email info@mendovoice.com. Also you can tell the USGS that you felt the quake and how at this link, which helps them gather more accurate scientific data: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73539406/dyfi/intensity