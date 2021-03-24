The view from Covelo: local photographer captures owl and raven battle in flight

MENDOCINO Co., 3/22/21 — On March 10, local photographers and Covelo resident Kenneth Tinkham looked towards his barn, where he knew some local ravens were nesting. Tinkham was able to grab his Nikon camera and capture a standoff between two birds in a series he calls “the owl vs. the raven,” and shared the photos with The Mendocino Voice.

Tinkham writes:

He writes, “I witnessed this Barn Owl fly into the barn once before while the Ravens were nesting. Then I watched that Barn Owl being chased out but I wasn’t prepared with my camera. On this day the Owl flew into the barn then two Ravens quickly rushed over from nearby trees. Remembering what happened last time, I quickly prepared the camera thinking I might witness another chase. Well, sometimes you just get lucky. This is a series of photos from that chase as the Owl escapes the wrath of the Raven.”

You can view the entire series here, and see more of his photos here: