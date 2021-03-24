What will climate change look like in NorCal? UC Extension answers some questions in a new series.

LITTLE RIVER, 3/24/21 — Climate change makes our lives increasingly uncertain. What will the water situation look like in the next few years? Will there be another massive fire season? Will our home be recognizable in two decades?

Starting this coming Thursday, the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center is presenting a “NorCal climate futures series,” a series of virtual events related to what climate change will look like in Northern California. The first event is a climate change Q&A, which you can register for here.

“Each of the events takes a deeper look at a challenge the community faces due to climate change, such as fire, drought, or land management,” wrote HREC fellow Madrona Quinn in an email. “We hope these events will get more people connected to resources that can help as they manage the effects of climate change,” continued Quinn, who is organizing the events.

The series will look at how climate change will play out in Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma counties, discuss what residents should expect and help locals gain the knowledge to prepare for and prepare for the future. All the events are free, but participants must register in advance.

“The Climate [SIC] Q&A won’t be your typical zoom webinar – the entire session will be interactive,” wrote Quinn. “In the first half of the event, folks are invited to hop into smaller zoom rooms to chat with their neighbors about how climate change is affecting them and how community networking can help them adapt. It can be a rare opportunity to have conversations with strangers these days, and we hope folks create some new connections.

The second half of the event will be an open Q&A session with Dr.Ted Grantham, lead author of the North Coast Regional Climate Assessment. Also on our panel for the Q&A are folks representing the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD), the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), the Mendocino Climate Action Advisory Committee (MCCAAC), and Climate Action Mendocino (CAM). Bring your questions or just come to listen – this will be an interesting discussion!”You can register for the March 25 event here. Other series topics will include forest health and fire preparedness, post-fire land recovery, carbon farming, and water resources.

To prepare participants for the first event, HREC will send out short videos which explain the predicted effects of climate change on Northern California and existing community resources that people can plug into.

More on the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center:

The Hopland Research and Extension Center is a multi-disciplinary research and education facility run by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. As stewards of more than 5,300 acres of oak woodland, grassland, chaparral, and riparian environments we aim to maintain and enhance ecosystem integrity through:

· Applied research

· Adaptive management

· Educational activities

while also supporting working landscapes, with diverse agricultural products and recognized ecosystem services derived from these landscapes.

More on the University of California Cooperative Extension:

UC Cooperative Extension is best described as a vast network of UC researchers and educators who work together to develop and provide science-based information to solve locally relevant economic, agricultural, natural resource, youth development and nutrition issues.

UCCE advisors live and work in every California county, applying research from the University of California to help local businesses and entire communities thrive. In turn, our experts partner with local innovators to develop and disseminate best practices through UC’s expansive local and global networks. Some of our programs include 4-H Youth Development, UC Master Gardeners, California Naturalist, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education, and the Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program.