Ukiah High to hold community meeting about new sports field on March 2

MENDOCINO Co., 2/24/21 — Voters in the Ukiah Unified School District approved a new bond by passing Measure A during the 2020 primaries, and as part of the plan for the funds, the district is currently in the process of developing a plan for a new “all-weather” soccer and sports field at Ukiah High. The district will be holding a meeting on March 2 to provide more information about the proposed project, and to enable community members to ask questions.

Here’s the announcement and further details from Ukiah Unified, including how to submit public comments and watch the live meeting: