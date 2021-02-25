Ukiah High to hold community meeting about new sports field on March 2

MENDOCINO Co., 2/24/21 — Voters in the Ukiah Unified School District approved a new bond by passing Measure A during the 2020 primaries, and as part of the plan for the funds, the district is currently in the process of developing a plan for a new “all-weather” soccer and sports field at Ukiah High. The district will be holding a meeting on March 2 to provide more information about the proposed project, and to enable community members to ask questions.
Here’s the announcement and further details from Ukiah Unified, including how to submit public comments and watch the live meeting:
Community Meeting: Ukiah High School’s New All-Weather Soccer and Sports Field
Learn more and ask questions on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 5:30 p.m.
Ukiah, CA – Ukiah Unified School District is grateful to our community for Measure A’s passage on the March 2020 ballot. One of the proposed projects funded by these General Obligation Bonds is constructing a new all-weather regulation size soccer and sports field with lights in the north field at Ukiah High School. The design development phase of this project is complete, and the environmental review process is now underway.
A meeting to present the design and allow community members the opportunity to ask questions about the environmental review process and the new all-weather field will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Click Here to Watch on the UUSD Live YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvrRjxT-CILBVvDMZQ2aw9Q
Click Here to Ask a Question or Make a Public Commenthttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaykwa-liYcmLs0Ig4XjSVb3xWYyQfeC4tKHH7JFFLGc8Olw/viewform
Visit www.uusd.net for more information. Contact UUSD Communications and Community Engagement Officer Doug Shald at dshald@uusd.net or 707.472.5005 with questions.