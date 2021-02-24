Point Arena opens applications for local poet laureate

MENDOCINO Co., 2/23/21 — Point Arena, Mendocino County’s smallest city, is searching for a local poet to serve as the poet laureate and help support literary arts in the south coast municipality. The poet laureate is an honorary position open to residents who live within 13 miles of Point Arena city limits, and applications are open until April 15. They will be expected to “compose poems for special events and occasions and create events such as poetry contests, writing workshops and lectures, and public readings,” according to the city announcement.

Here’s the press release from the City of Point Arena with information about how to apply:

In an effort to empower, support, and provide greater access to literary arts and culture for its residents and visitors, the City of PointArena seeks a local poet to serve as Poet Laureate as a way to ensure that the literary arts continue to evolve and be recognized, acknowledged, and experienced within the Point Arena community.

The Poet Laureate is an honorary position that seeks to advance the knowledge and enjoyment of literary arts and culture through writing, education and community events. S/he/they compose poems for special events and occasions and create events such as poetry contests, writing workshops and lectures, and public readings.

This position is an opportunity to advance the social and cultural impact of the literary arts, to uplift creative and diverse perspectives expressed through the written word, and to broaden and diversify the audience for poetry by bringing the power of words and literature to everyone in the PointArena community.

The City of Point Arena welcomes and encourages applicants from all backgrounds, identities, and cultures. For this reason, the City has expanded the eligibility of applicants to include anyone living within a 13-mile radius of the City limits. The City of PointArena would also like to note that for this same reason, applicants may submit work in languages other than English.

The application requirements include:

Letter of Interest. A one page personal statement that outlines why you are interested in the position and what activities and goals you want to pursue during your appointment.

Experience. Provide curriculum vitae or resume, any available lists of publications, awards and/or performances, and any other information or previously related experience. Please include any performance record such as spoken word, poetry slams, film, new media or other performance-related venues.

Work Samples. Selections from and examples of your work.

Contact Information. Please include your full name, address, email, and telephone.

Applications are due by April 15, 2021

To apply for the position, please contact Point Arena City Hall at 451 School Street, call 882-2122, or email admin@pointarena.ca.gov.