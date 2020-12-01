Hefty quake saunters through Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/20 — A notable quake, measuring 3.3 in magnitude according to the United States Geological Survey, rattled through Ukiah this quiet autumn eve, at about 5:06 p.m. The quake had its epicenter about 10 miles west of the center of the city, in the hills just near where Masonite Road and Low Gap Road meet up. The depth of the quake was two and a quarter miles beneath the surface of the Earth (3.6km). So far not damage has been reported.

If you felt it you can report your experience to the USGS, which adds to their scientific data.