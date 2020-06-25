Ukiah Unified moves school start date, distributes food Wednesdays, gives P-EBT cards to students

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/20 — Ukiah Unified School District has moved its school start date to Monday, August 17, 2020 to accommodate additional staff training and planning time.

In a press release, Superintendent Debra Kubin also reminded parents that food for 15 meals will be distributed to any child 18 years of age or younger every Wednesday at Ukiah High from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition, children who attended Ukiah Unified schools last year are eligible to receive a P-EBT debit card (pandemic electronic benefit transfer) with $365 for food and groceries. If the student didn’t receive one in the mail, they can apply online here before July 15, 2020. You can call Food For All Mendocino at 707-463-5437 for questions about the P-EBT card.

Here is the full press release from the Superintendent’s Office with more details: