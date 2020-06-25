Ukiah Unified moves school start date, distributes food Wednesdays, gives P-EBT cards to students

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/20 — Ukiah Unified School District has moved its school start date to Monday, August 17, 2020 to accommodate additional staff training and planning time.
In a press release, Superintendent Debra Kubin also reminded parents that food for 15 meals will be distributed to any child 18 years of age or younger every Wednesday at Ukiah High from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
In addition, children who attended Ukiah Unified schools last year are eligible to receive a P-EBT debit card (pandemic electronic benefit transfer) with $365 for food and groceries. If the student didn’t receive one in the mail, they can apply online here before July 15, 2020. You can call Food For All Mendocino at 707-463-5437 for questions about the P-EBT card.
Here is the full press release from the Superintendent’s Office with more details:
Press Release
Superintendent’s Office
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 23, 2020
Contact: Debra Kubin, Superintendent
(707) 472-5002 | dkubin@uusd.net
Superintendent’s Update to Ukiah Unified Families – June 23, 2020
School Start Date Changed to Monday, August 17, 2020
The first day of school has been changed to Monday, August 17, 2020. This change was made in response to the need for additional staff training and planning time that had originally been scheduled throughout the school year. We are in the process of updating the 20/21 school calendar. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
Summer Food Distribution
Summer Food Distribution will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Food for 15 meals will be provided for any child 18 years or younger every Wednesday at one location, Ukiah High School, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Food deliveries by bus will not take place over the Summer. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing when picking up food.
P-EBT Benefits for All UUSD Students
Due to COVID-19, all children who were enrolled in Ukiah Unified schools last year are eligible to receive P-EBT debit cards from the State with $365 per student to use on food and groceries. Families with children who attended a Ukiah Unified school last year, and who did not receive their P-EBT card in the mail, must apply online before July 15, 2020. Call Food For All Mendocino at 707-463-5437 with P-EBT questions.
Apply for a P-EBT card here: ca.p-ebt.org
Call us at 707-472-5003 with questions. We hope you are having a fantastic summer, please stay safe and healthy and remember to READ with your kids!