Mendocino College Foundation offers emergency grants to students; contributions sought

MENDOCINO Co., 4/9/20 — Mendocino College is no longer holding in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the Mendocino College Foundation has created a emergency grant fund to assist students. The fund will provide grants of $250 to individual students, and the foundation is seeking additional contributions to meet the total amount.

Here’s the information from the Mendocino College Foundation:

Mendocino College Foundation Pledges $150,000 in matching funds for Student Emergency Grants "Many of our students are struggling right now," said Linda Chapman, Mendocino College Foundation Board Vice President. "Our goal is to help them as quickly and easily as possible." On April 6, Mendocino College Foundation Board President Tom Dow asked the board to approve $150,000 in direct student support. This is a matching fund pledge unanimously approved by the Foundation. The Foundation will match every dollar donated to the fund, thus doubling the funds. Currently the fund has $36,000, including a generous $12,000 gift from the Redwood Credit Union. "These are daunting times, which call for swift and serious actions," says long-time Mendocino College Foundation Director and Finance Chair Mark DeMeulenaere. Eligible students will receive $250.00 to use for anything they need help with from the Student Emergency Fund at Mendocino College. A recent recipient of the funds stated that after being laid off from her full-time job and being worried about the future, she was grateful for the student emergency funds that helped ease some of her anxiety. She expressed her gratitude to the Foundation and everyone who donates to support students. "There is nothing more central to the Foundation's mission than to support our students," says DeMeulenaere. "Now more than ever this is true. We will need a lot more funds than the allocated $150,000 so we looking to draw on those deep reservoirs of generosity and resilience that are the hallmarks of our community." Ad "I would like to give my heartfelt thank you to the directors for committing Foundation dollars to match donations and for taking the lead in raising funds for the students of Mendocino College at this critical time," stated Mendocino College Interim Superintendent/President, Eileen Cichocki. One hundred percent of every donation goes directly to the fund and is distributed directly to students. There are no fees. That means $100 immediately turns into $200. To provide a gift, go to: https://give.classy.org/mcgiving2020 To apply for the Student Emergency Funds at Mendocino College, email kbartolomei@mendocino.edu or efields@mendocino.edu and request an application. For more information about the Mendocino College Foundation, please contact Katie Fairbairn, Executive Director at kfairbairn@mendocino.edu.

If you are having trouble seeing the PDF file below follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/MCF_COVID-donation-final.pdf