Is a tobacco shop essential? (letter to the editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are not necessarily shared, or endorsed, by The Mendocino Voice. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

To the Editor,

I just learned that, due to a citizen’s complaint to the police, the one remaining tobacco store, Cheap Cigarettes, (North Main St.) , was closed as a non-essential service. The other tobacco store, in Boatyard Center, has been closed for a week, to ‘protect its employees’ the sign says.

Ad

Stores, pharmacies, even the marijuana shops are deemed essential, but not tobacco? Anyone that thinks tobacco is nonessential to those of us that smoke is heartless, or ignorant at best.

I’m an elder on Social Security, I’ve smoked all my life and don’t intend to quit, can’t really, it’d kill me. I’ve been considerate of non-smokers, even outdoors, I know which way the wind blows, nobody notices. They just look down their superior twitching noses. Bigotry comes in many colors. My essential needs, and many other’s, are being discriminated against, discarded actually. I can’t afford the price at Rite Aid, $10 a pack, where tobacco sales are allowed, so this is also a blow against the poor, that’s all it is, hurting the most vulnerable among you.

Wake up Braggers, this is a medical, mental health and financial need by many of your own citizens.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

You all talk about caring for the disadvantaged, walk the walk and prove it. Tell somebody, call the cops, counselors or any representative that can straighten this stupid mess out.

— David Wolf

The preceding was opinion, to be construed as the personal opinions of the author, not as fact, nor as the opinions of this publication. Furthermore, it was not necessarily edited for punctuation or spelling, such errors are those of the author. It has likewise not been fact-checked. While, we reserve the right to fact-check opinion pieces and letters to the editor run in this publication — and to annotate such pieces with fact-checking — in the interest of time (and of not being annoying nitpickers) we usually don’t.