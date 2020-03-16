What you need to know about COVID-19 in Mendocino County (updated 5:20pm, 3/16)

The Mendocino Voice’s coverage, including the coronavirus coverage, is all free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on members to be able to keep informing you. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it becomes confirmed; find our most coverage here.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/16/19 — Information about the number of cases of COVID-19 (aka the novel coronavirus), testing availability, local preparations, and state and federal responses has been rapidly evolving. To help keep you up to speed, we’ve put together a lot of relevant information in this article, The Mendocino Voice’s local guide to information about COVID-19, which we will continue to update as information comes in.

We’ve put together a bunch of different resources in this article, but get in touch if you have questions, or tips, or something we should add. You can also find our previous coverage here. We’ve included general information about county resources, tips to stay prepared, healthy, and reduce the virus’ spread, information about nearby cases and preparation efforts, and other helpful guides. Click on the links for additional information, and we’ll be adding more over the next few days — if you don’t see something or have a question, check our most recent coverage, or get in touch at info@mendovoice.com.

Ad

Here are the subjects in this article:

General information

Guidelines for the public to prepare and stay healthy

Scientists are still in the early stages of researching COVID-19, and so there is a lot yet unknown — however, public health experts warn that people who have no symptoms may be contagious and able to transmit the virus for several days before they show symptoms, and that people who have been exposed but are asymptotic, may nonetheless require 14 days of isolation.

Don’t shake hands, and avoid touching your face as much as possible.

COVID-19 is far more dangerous to elderly people. Everyone 65 and older has been told to stay home for at least two weeks by California Governor Newsom as of March 15; more information at the California Department of Public Health.

Practice “social distancing.” Avoid contact with sick people. Follow the California guidelines for best practices in different situations.

Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face and mouth with your hands, including after touching common surfaces, before eating, and when arriving home.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is primarily spread through droplets, and can be spread like the flu, so preventative measures and changing “lifestyle practices” like disinfecting common surfaces, washing your hands, wearing a mask when sick and staying home, not sharing utensils, using non-contact greetings, and coughing into a tissue or your elbow will help prevent the spread, slow the progression, and protect more vulnerable communities members.

Stay home if you are feeling sick! Adventist Health has set up a hotline for people with questions about COVID-19: from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday you can call 1-844-542-8840 for questions; call 707-456-3057 if you are sick and need to visit the ER. If you have a different medical provider or go to a clinic, call them directly before visiting if you are sick and need treatment.

The incubation time, that is the time between in infection and the onset of symptoms is an average of 5 days, with almost all patients showing symptoms by 12 days. Quarantines or self-quarantines are lasting 14 days with the assumption that had they failed to show symptoms by that time they were disease free.

Prepare to stay home if necessary, since some people may be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks or more.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including severe, cough, and respiratory difficulties and need medical attention, call ahead so that medical staff and emergency workers can take necessary precautions. Contact your primary care physician or the county public health department if you are seeking testing so safety arrangements can be made.

More tips here — Guidelines from the CDC about what you should know, include preparation, symptoms, what to do when sick, FAQs, tips for employers, and more

Mendocino County officials recommend you talk with your family, friends, neighbors, and more vulnerable people about if they are prepared, and how you can assist, especially if they need medical attention or quarantine. This is also a good recommendation for many more remote or vulnerable residents in general disaster preparedness planning, such as wildfire evacuations or planned power shut-offs.

Mendocino County and California stats

Note: please remember information is quickly changing and circumstances may have changed. These numbers are provided by Mendocino County Public Health unless otherwise noted. Commercial tests ordered by private clinics are not required to be reported to Public Health unless they test positive, so the total number of tests is uncertain. However, any and all tests that comes back positive will immediately be reported to Public Health.

The following results are correct as of 2:30 p.m. March 16, 2020.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Total reported commercial tests: 38 Positive: 0 Negative: 16 Pending: 22

Total reported Mendocino Public Health tests: 3 Positive: 0 Negative: 2 Pending: 1

Information from the state of California about most recent confirmed cases

Previous local coverage and other resources

Previous complete coverage: