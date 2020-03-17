Mendocino County officials explain recommendation that residents “shelter in place” at COVID-19 press conference (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/17/20 — Mendocino County officials held a press conference today to explain the what measures local officials are taking to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Mendocino County, although there have been no confirmed cases within the county so far. In a statement from Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Neomi Doohan issued late Monday evening, Mendocino County has now ordered the cancellation of events over 50 people, and requests that all residents “shelter in place,” and restrict travel to the Bay Area counties to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. A number of these counties, including San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin, and subsequently Santa Cruz and Sonoma County, have ordered residents to “shelter in place” for differing durations to prevent further community spread of the virus.

https://www.facebook.com/MendoVoice/videos/217017862713921/?eid=ARBUtjTtjwNr0rYS1CA_u9xobIK0V7J92f1l9pVGyEY7BcXDUmvbDn_fz02kU6c9EqrIveqjxyizKLgR

The live-streamed video of today’s press conference includes some brief Spanish translation, and updates from Dr. Doohan, CEO Carmel Angelo, other county officials, and representatives from local medical facilities, along with information about changes to schools, county services, testing, preparations by local health providers, and impacts on businesses and workers. You can read the “shelter in place” request issued Monday evening here, and we’ll be updating this article with additional details. You can also find our complete COVID-19 coverage here, and here’s a list of information resources we’re adding to daily.

The county will also be holding another press conference on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

As of the morning of March 17, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County, but preventative measures are being implemented by local government officials to reduce the risk of further spread, as “community spread” cases have been reported in a number of nearly counties. Public Health has conducted 3 tests through the department, with two results still pending but expected by 4 p.m. today. An additional commercial 49 tests conducted, with 19 negative results and another 30 results pending, although the total number of commercial cases is uncertain since negative results are not mandated to be reported to county officials. However, any positive test must be reported to county public health officials.