Under state of emergency price gouging punishable by year in jail, $10,000 fine

UKIAH, 3/14/20 — As part of a public health state of emergency, established statewide and locally due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), price gouging is illegal in California and Mendocino County. The Mendocino County District Attorney sent out a notice today explaining that any rise in price of more than 10% for vital goods is considered price gouging. The baseline for that increase is the price of goods on March 3, the day before the state of emergency was declared, and the law applies to, “among many other things, food, consumer goods, emergency supplies, medical supplies, and gasoline.”

The punishment for price gouging, if convicted, can be up to a year in jail or a fine of $10,000. There may be legitimate reasons for price increases, and these may be evaluated on a case by case basis.

According to the the D.A., “Those wanting to report possible price gouging or coronavirus scams in Mendocino County may timely submit written complaints, along with any documentation, to the DA’s Ukiah office (P.O. Box 1000, Ukiah, CA 95482), Attn: DA Investigators.”

Here is the press release from the Mendocino D.A. with all the details: