Mendocino County, California, declare states of emergency in anticipation of COVID-19, county sets up info hotline — still no cases identified in county

MENDOCINO Co., 3/4/20 — Both the State of California and the County of Mendocino have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the spread of COVID-19 (previously known as the novel coronavirus). This legal designation will allow both governments to operate more quickly in nimbly if the situation worsens, but do not reflect the existence of an actual crisis, and as the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office noted in a tweet, are actions taken “proactively.” Indeed, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Mendocino County.

Since both the state and Mendocino County have declared an emergency, government agencies will be able to access additional funds, increases coordination between local, state, and federal government, and allow for federal re-reimbursement of other funds, in order to support local governments and better prepare for the likely spread of the COVID. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra also issued a warning to the public that price gouging due to the coronavirus is illegal and to report any instances to local law enforcement.

The Mendocino County Sheriff and the Interim Public Health Director will be holding a press conference covering local COVID preparedness efforts on Thursday morning at 9 a.m., which will be live-streamed on The Mendocino Voice Facebook page and the county’s Youtube page.

So far there have no reported cases of the COVID in Mendocino County, but the first COVID-19 related death in the state has occurred Placer County, and public officials are encouraging the public to take preventative measures as the virus is likely to continuing spreading — including washing of hands and preparing to stay home when sick. The county has also set up a COVID hotline and email, and information is being updated at the county’s website.

The call center number is 707-234-6052 and the county’s COVID email is callcenter@mendocinocounty.org. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Price-gouging, which is illegal, is defined as raising the price of goods more than 10 percent above normal due to an emergency, and can be reported to local law enforcement, or to the state attorney general’s office at 800-952-5225 or through the website. According to the A.G, the law applies to:

“…those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. The law also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations, and rental housing. Exceptions to this prohibition exist if, for example, the price of labor, goods, or materials has increased for the business.” California Attorney General’s Office

Governor Gavin Newsom also issued the following statement in response to the first death reported in California from COVID-19:

Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County. The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health. Ad “This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed. Newsom’s statement from 3/4/20.

Here’s the emergency declaration from the county, below; the California declaration of emergency is available here. Here’s our previous coverage of COVID-19.

Mendocino County press release from 3/4/20:

Mendocino County Makes Emergency Declaration to Prepare for Future Coronavirus (COVID-19) Activity In partnership with Mendocino County Chief Executive Officer/Office of Emergency Services Director, Carmel J. Angelo and Mendocino County Health Officer, Dr. Noemi (Mimi) Doohan, the County has declared a public health emergency in order to prepare for future Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) activity in our community. Ad While Mendocino County still has ZERO cases of COVID-19 and ZERO persons under investigation, this emergency declaration has been made proactively as surrounding counties do have recent COVID-19 activity. A declaration of emergency is a legal document that opens the door to further resources and coordination between local, state and federal agencies; helps speed up emergency planning; and, assists in emergency contracts or staffing. This declaration also allows for reimbursement by state and federal governments for local government initiatives that lessen the impact of an emergency. “The situation surrounding this novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, continues to evolve rapidly,” said Dr. Doohan. “This declaration will allow us as a County to deploy additional state and federal resources, and I am confident that this will help us be as prepared as possible to respond to COVID-19 activity.” Mendocino County has worked daily with local, state and national officials since early January to monitor and respond to COVID-19. Mendocino County Public Health is working in close coordination with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as health care providers throughout the Mendocino County. More information will be shared tomorrow through Mendocino County’s Press Conference on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This information will be live streamed through the County’s website. Sheriff Matt Kendall and County Health Officer Noemi Doohan will be presenting, in addition to other local dignitaries. This Press Conference forum is designed for media personnel, but the public is welcome to watch from the County’s YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/MendocinoCountyVideo) or Facebook page Support The Mendocino Voice We depend on your support. A generous gift in any amount helps us continue to bring you this service. Become a Member! (www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/). For your benefit and the benefit of our community, we ask that you not attend work, school or community events in person if you have symptoms of influenza or other respiratory illness (i.e. cough, fever). Please visit www.mendocinocounty.org for the latest local news on COVID-19. For general health related questions or other concerns regarding COVID-19, please call Mendocino County’s Call Center at (707) 234-6052 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org. The call center will be open during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Here’s the consumer alert regarding price gouging from California Attorney General Xavier Bercerra: