Outage impacts landline calls to 9-1-1 in Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/20 — Anyone trying to contact 9-1-1 from a landline in the Laytonville area may experience difficulties connecting right now due to an outage, according to a recent alert from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
The outage is not affecting mobile calls, and the Laytonville Firehouse is open for walk-in reports of emergencies. Calls can also be made to the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086, and a Nixle notification will be sent out once the outage is repaired. Additional deputies are also being dispatched to Laytonville.
Here’s the announcement from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
Alert: 911 LANDLINE OUTAGE – LAYTONVILLE
Instructions: There is a 911 landline outage currently isolated to the area of Laytonville . Callers will hear a “circuits are busy” voice message when calling 911 from any landline telephone. This is not affecting 911 cellular telephone calls or any type of calls made directly to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center by calling 707-463-4086. Patrol Deputies are being sent to Laytonville for high visibility patrols. The Laytonville Fire Department is being staffed and anyone can walk into the firehouse to report any emergency as they have a direct line of communication with the Sheriff’s Office. An updated notification will be sent out once this outage is fixed as repairs are currently underway.