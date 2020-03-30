Outage impacts landline calls to 9-1-1 in Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/20 — Anyone trying to contact 9-1-1 from a landline in the Laytonville area may experience difficulties connecting right now due to an outage, according to a recent alert from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The outage is not affecting mobile calls, and the Laytonville Firehouse is open for walk-in reports of emergencies. Calls can also be made to the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086, and a Nixle notification will be sent out once the outage is repaired. Additional deputies are also being dispatched to Laytonville.

Here’s the announcement from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:

