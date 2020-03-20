Mendocino Sheriff Matt Kendall’s message concerning COVID-19 — Un mensaje del Sheriff de Mendocino Matt Kendall sobre COVID-19

MENDOCINO Co., — 3/20/20 — Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall sent this message concerning the coronvirus, earlier today, and sergeant Luis Espinoza translated it.

El condado de Mendocino Sheriff Matt Kendall nos envió este mensaje sobre la coronvirus, el día de hoy, y el sargento Luis Espinoza tradujo.

Hello this is Sheriff Matt Kendall. I am here to speak with you regarding the recent the Covid-19 orders of our health officer as well as the governor’s office. I understand this is a stressful time for everyone in Mendocino County.

Ad

I am thankful to those of you who have already taken the necessary precautions to keep people around you safe, who are supporting safety in our community while we combat the spread of this disease. As a community we need to continue to support our health officer.

I would like to thank all of our business owners who have made serious sacrifices as well as many in our labor forces who haven’t been able to go to work. Before you leave your home to visit someone or to go to the store please think of all the people in your life who love and depend on you. Please think about your parents and grandparents and ask yourself if this trip is essential and how will this affect them.

Thank you



Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Sheriff Matt Kendal