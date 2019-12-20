Mendocino County Library offer amnesty on fines; so turn in your books guilt free

MENDOCINO Co., 12/20/19 -- Here at our little news service we know something about deadlines, and about missing deadlines -- and about library fines. Since, as you may imagine, journalists tend to be bookish types, so we have felt the sting of library fines. That's why we're pleased to spread the word about the double library-fine amnesty that the Mendocino County Library is offering this holiday season.
From today until Jan. 3 you can turn in your overdue books and not get a fine; and from Dec. 30 through Jan. 12 you can trade in non-perishable food goods (think canned foods etc.) towards paying down your scholarly debts. The food will go to community members in need.
Here's the full explanation in a press release from the Library:
Ukiah, California: Dec. 17, 2019
LIBRARY FINE AMNESTY AND FOOD-FOR-FINES
Mendocino County Library is pleased to offer two fine-forgiveness programs to library patrons this holiday season. From December 20th, 2019 through January 3rd, 2020, there will be a fine amnesty period. During that time, bring your overdue items to any branch of the Mendocino County Library system and turn in to staff or directly into the book drop and all items will be checked in exempt from new late fines.
If you have items which accumulated fines in the past, you can take advantage of the Food-for-Fines program. From December 30th through January 12th, bring in non-perishable food items and give to staff to clear library fines while providing non-perishable food to community members in need. The library will accept up to five unexpired cans of food to go towards previously incurred late fines (not valid for damaged or lost items). Each can of food counts as $2 towards a maximum of $10 for waiving fines during this period. All food donated as part of this program is passed on to our local food banks.
Mendocino County Library branches will be closed December 23rd through December 29th, but the online library is always open at www.mendolibrary.org, and the book drops will be accepting returns with no fines during this period. For more information, please contact the Mendocino County Cultural Services Agency at 234-2875 or visit us in person or online.