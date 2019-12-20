Mendocino County Library offer amnesty on fines; so turn in your books guilt free

MENDOCINO Co., 12/20/19 -- Here at our little news service we know something about deadlines, and about missing deadlines -- and about library fines. Since, as you may imagine, journalists tend to be bookish types, so we have felt the sting of library fines. That's why we're pleased to spread the word about the double library-fine amnesty that the Mendocino County Library is offering this holiday season.

From today until Jan. 3 you can turn in your overdue books and not get a fine; and from Dec. 30 through Jan. 12 you can trade in non-perishable food goods (think canned foods etc.) towards paying down your scholarly debts. The food will go to community members in need.

Here's the full explanation in a press release from the Library: