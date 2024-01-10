Mendocino County Featured Pet: Rolo

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 1/10/23 – This week’s featured pet is Rolo, a one-year-old mixed breed female available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Rolo is very sweet, but she’s nervous being at the shelter. This lovely dog needs to gain some confidence, and we’re sure she will once she’s in her new home, comfy and cozy. Rolo likes to play with toys and appears amiable with other dogs, but she’s a bit unsure. A friendly dog who can help Rolo with social skills would be a wonderful bonus in her new home. Rolo is a mixed breed, one-year-old beautiful girl, weighing in at a svelte 47 pounds.

You can read more about Rolo here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

