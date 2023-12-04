Ukiah Branch Library accepting cold weather clothing donations through January (press release)

UKIAH, 12/4/23 – The Ukiah Branch Library is accepting donations of clean and lightly used cold weather clothing now through January 31, 2024.

Here’s the official announcement:

The Ukiah Branch Library is hosting a Cold Weather Clothing Drive starting in November 2023 and

continuing through the month of January 2024.



Donate your clean and lightly used coats, sweaters, scarves, hats, and belts to the Ukiah Branch

Library. These items will be set out for individuals to find new-to-them clothing during this cold and

wet winter season.



For more information, please visit www.mendolibrary.org or contact us at 707-463-4490.

La biblioteca sucursal de Ukiah organizará una colecta de ropa para climas fríos durante el mes

de enero de 2023.



Done sus abrigos, suéteres, bufandas, sombreros y cinturones limpios y poco usados a la

biblioteca de Ukiah. Estos artículos se distribuirán para que las personas encuentren ropa

nueva durante esta fría y húmeda temporada de invierno.



Para obtener más información, visite www.mendolibrary.org o contáctenos al 707-463-4490.