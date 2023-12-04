The Mendocino Setlist: December 4-10

MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Holiday events are denoted by the ☃️emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, December 4
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, December 5
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, December 6
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, December 7
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Michael Trew – Musician Michael Trew performs a solo show including songs off his new album Waiting in the Wings. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, December 8
Coyote Slim – Coyote Slim is a modern songster who plays traditional blues and old-time folk songs often interjected with humorous stories and verses drawn from his own experiences working outdoors in California’s mountains, woods, and urban jungles. All ages, no cover, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Lauren Elio – Hailing from New Jersey, singer-songwriter Lauren Elio performs jazz and folk, including originals and covers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here.
Hella Mendocino – Psychedelic dance band Hella Mendocino performs. All ages, 8 p.m., $10, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Saturday, December 9
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
☃️The Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers – Under the direction of Jeanne Jackson, the Coleman Auditorium will fill with the sounds of four and a half octaves of handbells and chimes rung by twelve ringers. Holiday favorites such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” and “Carol of the Bells” will be performed. 3 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 day of, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, tickets available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here.
BlackRen– Keyboardist and singer Paul Blackwell and saxophonist Bob Aranguren perform jazz covers and originals as the duo BlackRen. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Steven Bates – Steven Bates performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics and virtuoso guitar-playing that makes audiences get up and dance.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Deep Pockets – North Coast band Deep Pockets delivers a fresh sound with a mix of blues, rhythm and blues, soul, funk, and jazz. Deep Pockets brings you modern interpretations of music by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Etta James, Prince, the Beatles, and many others. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah Valley-based group Back Porch Trio performs intimate, acoustic Americana originals and covers with sweet vocal harmonies. All ages, 7 p.m., Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, thatcherhotel.com.
Sunday, December 10
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
☃️A Christmas Concert in the Redwoods – Gualala Arts and Fred Adler present “A Christmas Concert in the Redwoods.” This concert will feature singer Scotty Wright, Simon Rowe on piano, bassist Pierre Archain, and Gabe Yanez on drums. 4 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, tickets available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of acoustic covers and original songs. Her new album Nature of Belief will be available for purchase. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.