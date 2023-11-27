The Mendocino Setlist: November 27-December 3

MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Holiday events are denoted by the ☃️emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, November 27
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, November 28
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, November 29
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Colby Lee – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tommy Brown – Delta blues and soul guitarist and singer Tommy Brown performs with Joe Harris on bass and Pete White on drums. They’ll be covering Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Irma Thomas, Etta James and more. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, November 30
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Random Rab – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Random Rab performs electronic dance music inspired by trip-hop, classical, Arabic, jazz and more. Kyle Madrigal will close out the night. All ages, 9 p.m., $18, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits, buy tickets here.
Friday, December 1
Community Jam & Open Mic – Show off your chops at Piaci Pub’s Community Jam & Open Mic night hosted by Michael Coleman. All ages, 5-7 p.m., suggested donations on a sliding scale, Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Joel Martin – Joel Martin from Grateful to the Core, Los Angeles’ premiere Grateful Dead tribute band, plays solo renditions of the best songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s. All ages, no cover, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of acoustic covers and original songs. Her new album Nature of Belief will be available for purchase. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Blue Luke Blues Band – Local blues musician Blue Luke performs. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 972-1662, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Saturday, December 2
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Becca Jane – Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter Becca Jane performs original music on guitar with jazz, blues, soul, rock and folk influences. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Ukiah Symphony Strings – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs a series of string-focused classical songs. Songs by Florence Price, W.F. Bach, Sergie Bortkiewicz, Ernst Bloch and Edward Elgar will be performed. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, tickets available here.
☃️Holidaze Concert Benefit with Mendo Dope – Local cannabis-centric hip hop-rock group Mendo Dope headlines an evening of music benefiting the Ukiah Valley Christmas Effort. DJ Smokin’ Joe will also perform. Bring an unwrapped, brand new toy and receive $2 off your first drink. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-8661. Tickets available at the Pub and mendodopemusic.com.
Sunday, December 3
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Ukiah Symphony Strings – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs a series of string-focused classical songs. Songs by Florence Price, W.F. Bach, Sergie Bortkiewicz, Ernst Bloch and Edward Elgar will be performed. All ages, 2 p.m., $25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, tickets available here.
☃️Festival Chorale: Christmas Through the Ages – The Festival Chorale presents its first concert under the direction of Matthew Evans. Works by Praetorius, J.S. Bach, Vaughan Williams, and more, followed by a selection of carols, both familiar and unusual. All ages, 3-5 p.m., $25, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5441, buy tickets here.
Sufi Sound Medicine Experience – Enjoy an evening of healing Sufi music. Proceeds benefit victims of the Israel-Hamas War. All ages, 5-6:30 p.m., suggested donations $10-$30, Mana from the Muse, 30 E. San Francisco St., Willits, (707) 354-2475.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.
