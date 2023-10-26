Prescribed burn in Laytonville area Oct. 27 – 29 cancelled (updated)

Update 5:30 p.m. — As of this afternoon, Cal Fire Mendocino has cancelled the prescribed burn scheduled for this weekend.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/23 — Cal Fire Mendocino will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 600 acres on Shamrock Ranch south of Laytonville this weekend, and smoke and aircraft may be visible in the area. The burn is scheduled to take place from around 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. starting Friday, October 27, through Sunday, October 29, although the plans may be adjusted due to weather conditions.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA–The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)

Mendocino Unit will be conducting a vegetation management prescribed burn on the Shamrock Ranch.

This prescribed burn will treat approximately 600-acres of grasslands, chaparral, and understory

vegetation within oak woodlands and mixed conifer habitats, creating a mosaic of variously burned

vegetation and islands of unburned habitat.

The Shamrock Ranch is located in the northern portion of Mendocino County, east of Highway 101 near

the town of Laytonville.

Burning will begin on Friday, October 27, 2023, and conclude on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Burning will

start at approximately 10 a.m. and concluding at approximately 5 p.m. each day.

This project adds to significant work underway throughout the state and brings California one step

closer towards meeting state fuels reduction goals directed by the California Fire Plan and the California

Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. To track the progress being made, both in your community

and throughout California, visit the CAL FIRE fuels reduction dashboard at

https://www.fire.ca.gov/what-we-do/natural-resource-management/fuels-reduction.

This project burn will be conducted under strictly controlled weather and fuel conditions. Smoke and

aircraft may be visible in the area.

