The Mendocino Setlist: August 21-27

MENDOCINO Co., 8/21/23 – It's another great week of music. Get out and enjoy some live music across the county!

Monday, August 21

Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132.

Tuesday, August 22

Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, August 23

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter and guitarist Aaron Ford performs. All ages, 5:30-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, August 24

Ravens on the Beach – Ravens on the Beach is led by Albion-based musician Barry Volk. Volk’s career includes being the producer/staff songwriter for EMI Music Publishing and ABC/Universal, and 20th Century Studios solo recording artist. His songs are inspired by Dylan, Waits, Prine, Beach Boys, and the Beatles. The other Ravens include Sean Van Buskirk (Moon Rabbit, West of Nowhere) on bass and vocals, David Paterson (Fleshtones, Bandajour) on guitar, and Tim Cuny (Deep Pockets, Moon Rabbit) on drums. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

The Caspar Kings perform on Friday in Caspar. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, August 25

Dave and Laura – Musicians Dave and Laura perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

The Lucky Losers – Winners of five Independent Blues Awards, including 2021’s Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, the Lucky Losers are a male/female duet-fronted band from San Francisco. The band performs a hybrid sound of soul, blues, rock, gospel and country. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Surfsquatch – Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch performs. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Caspar Kings & West of Nowhere – Local bands the Caspar Kings and West of Nowhere perform as part of a fundraiser for Garth Hagermans’ recovery from acute myeloid leukemia. All ages, 6:30 p.m., $20, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 954-4997.

Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Grupo XMG – Mexican regional band Grupo XMG performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

The Marjo Wilson Trio – Marjo Wilson performs with her Americana rock and country band. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Buckhorn Bar, 76360 Covelo Rd., Covelo, (707) 983-6776.

The Beer Scouts perform on Saturday in Boonville. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, August 26

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Great Day in Elk – Celebrate the community of Elk with a parade, carnival, food, drinks and live music featuring Boonfire and DJ Nutrishious. All ages, free, 12 p.m. to dusk, Greenwood Community Center, 6075 Highway 1, Elk, elkweb.org.

Meridian Green – Americana folk fusion singer Meridian Green performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Mixed Nuts – Coastal band Mixed Nuts performs. All ages, 2 to 5 p.m., no cover, Caspar Beach RV Park and Campground, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Caspar, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com.

Beer Scouts – Sonoma County-based rock and blues trio the Beer Scouts perform originals and classics ranging from ZZ Top to the Monkees. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Ramana Vieira – Portuguese Fado-inspired musician Ramana Vieira performs. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover, Fort Bragg Branch Library, 499 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2020, mendocinocounty.gov.

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.

Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

DJ Rey3 – DJ Rey3 performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Lauralee Brown performs in Fort Bragg on Sunday. (courtesy photo)

Sunday, August 27

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Ramana Vieira – Portuguese Fado-inspired musician Ramana Vieira performs. All ages, 2 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here.

Jeff Moss & Cruise Control – Classic rock and blues band Jeff Moss & Cruise Control perform as part of the Anderson Valley Lions Club BBQ to benefit the Anderson Valley Senior Center. Tri-tip and chicken dinner included in ticket price. All ages, 4-7 p.m., $15-$20, AV Senior Center, 14470 Hwy 128, Boonville, (707) 895-3609.

LauraLee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.

