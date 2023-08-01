Fire crews responding to Buffalo Fire near Potter Valley (updated 4:53 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

8/1/23 4:52 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, the final size of the Buffalo fire is 0.6 acres. Caltrans reports that State Route 20 is fully open. Drive carefully!

8/1/23 4:33 p.m. — Aircraft have been released. Ground crews remain on the scene. Traffic continues to be impacted and drivers are advised to avoid State Route 20 for the time being.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/1/23 — Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire south of Potter Valley and east of Calpella on State Route 20. According to scanner traffic, the fire was reported at approximately 3:54 p.m. and is being called the “Buffalo” fire. Both CAL FIRE and Mendocino County crews are responding to the fire, including air support including a helicopter and air tanker.

According to scanner traffic, the fire on the northside of State Route 20 near mile marker 41 and is an estimated ½ acre as of 4:03 p.m., though the size could change upon final evaluation. Caltrans reports traffic is heavily impacted in the area. As of 4:09 p.m., scanner traffic reported that forward progress had been stopped.

State Route 20 may be closed westbound near the intersection with the Potter Valley turnoff, according the the Nixle issued by MCSO, although it may be only temporarily stopped. Please avoid the area if possible.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert:

“Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Ukiah area, near Highway 20 at Potter Valley turn off, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. West bound highway 20 is blocked Wildfire Information Resources: Twitter: @MendoSheriff, Facebook: @MendocinoSheriff, Twitter: @CALFIRE_MEU Facebook: @CALFIREMENDOCINOUNIT Instagram: @calfiremeu, https://www.fire.ca.gov/, https://www.ready.gov/wildfires



Conciencia situacional: Wildfire en el área cerca de Ukiah, No se necesita más acción en este momento, Tenga cuidado y evite el área.”