CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Ukiah area tonight

MENDOCINO Co., 8/19/23 — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the Ukiah area this evening, August 18, from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Here’s the announcement from the CHP:

DUI CHECK POINT

DATE:

TIME:

Saturday, August 19, 2023 6:00 P.M. to 2:00 A.M.

LOCATION: To Be Announced

The Ukiah CHP will be conducting a DUI checkpoint to aggressively seek those who choose to drive intoxicated. It is our goal to use this enforcement tool to assist with the reduction of injury and fatal crashes caused by intoxicated drivers. We are asking the public to designate a driver if they happen to allow alcohol to be a part of their evening. Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!!

“Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.”

CHP Ukiah press release