Deadline extended for Mendocino County residents impacted by late winter storms to receive federal assistance

Mendocino County residents impacted by the late winter storms in February and March have more time to apply for federal aid according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Residents now have until September 1, 2023 to request federal assistance.

The announcement from the Office of Emergency Services is below:

Supporting California communities impacted by the February and March severe storms, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has requested from the federal government and received an extension for Californians to apply for federal assistance. California families now have until Friday, September 1, 2023 to apply for federal aid. Those eligible include residents and business owners who were affected by the February and March storms under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Those in the following affected counties can still apply: Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. Previously, Californians had until June 5 to register for federal aid, but at Cal OES’ request, the federal government extended the deadline by 45 days. Applicants may register in the following ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA Mobile App for

Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, seven days a week. Survivors may also visit a disaster recovery center, where they can receive help from local, state and federal agencies in person. Learn More: https://wp.me/pd8T7h-8er For additional information regarding assistance, click the links below: February and March Storms What Individuals Can Expect After Registering for Federal Assistance What Business Owners Can Expect After Registering for Federal Assistance Be Alert to Fraud After a Disaster