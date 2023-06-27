Rep. Jared Huffman to hold town meeting in Gualala June 29

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/23 — Representative Jared Huffman will be in Gualala this week, holding a town hall event beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Gualala Arts Center. Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected]. and those wishing to attend in person are asked to RSVP in the link included below.

Here’s the announcement from Huffman’s office:

Thursday, June 29 at 4:30pm PT, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) will hold an in-person town hall where he will provide an update on his work in Washington D.C. and take questions from participants. Constituents can also send questions in advance to [email protected].

Members of the press interested in attending should send their RSVP to Mary Hurrell at [email protected].

Event Details:

WHAT: Town Hall with Representative Jared Huffman

WHEN: Thursday, June 29 at 4:30-5:30pm PT

WHERE:

In-Person with RSVP: Gualala Arts Center: 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, CA 95445. RSVP here Priority will be given to constituents of California’s Second District on a first-come, first-served basis.



Guests who would like to attend in-person should RSVP by Friday, June 28, 2023, at 5 PM. Please note, an RSVP does not guarantee admittance. Large bags or backpacks and signs will not be permitted in the venue. You can also send questions in advance to [email protected].

Constituents can contact the Fort Bragg Office at (707) 962-0933 with any additional questions about the event. For more information on Rep. Huffman’s work, visit huffman.house.gov.