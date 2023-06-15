Celebrate local history: Grand Opening for research room at Historical Society of Mendocino County on July 7

MENDOCINO Co., 6/15/23 — A new research room will be opening at the Historical Society of Mendocino County in Ukiah, and a grand opening is planned for the First Friday Art Walk on July 7. The event will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. at 100 S. Dora Street, and will include history maps, a history book sale, wine, and a chance to learn more about the new research resource.

The resource room contains a variety of resources and collections containing Ukiah and Mendocino County history, and will be open to the public during scheduled times. The Historical Society has also been digitizing collections to make them available for public use.

Here’s the announcement from the Historical Society with more details about the event and the new research room:

Research Room Grand Opening Celebration at the Historical Society of Mendocino County

Friday July 7, 2023 – 100 S. Dora Street, Ukiah. 5 – 7 p. m.

Join the Historical Society of Mendocino County for First Friday Art Walk to celebrate the completion of their new research room! There will be a display of historic Mendocino County maps, a history book sale, and Husch Vineyards will be pouring their wine.

The research room will be open to the public for use the following day on Saturday July 8th, 1-4 p. m. Regular hours for the research room will be Thursday through Saturday 1-4 p. m.

New resources and collection items will be added overtime as the Historical Society continues to catalog and digitize their collection.

Available in the research room now: a variety of local history books; compiled research on historic buildings in Ukiah; Mendocino County directories; a selection of local journal publications and yearbooks; compiled resources on county government; compiled historic obituaries; compiled research on Mendocino County cemeteries; complied resources on Ukiah government; and cataloged and digitized property tax assessments rolls through the 1920s.

Access to the rest of the Historical Society of Mendocino County collection is available through research appointments with their staff.

Additionally, the Historical Society of Mendocino County is working on building an online database for the public to explore their collection and restoring the Held-Poage Memorial Home Museum, set to open in 2024.